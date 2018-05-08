First Coast News partnered with many businesses along the First Coast to help collect school supplies for Duval County students in need this school year.

The turnout was incredible. With your help, we didn't just stuff one bus, we were able to stuff three buses this Summer with school supplies!

Volunteer and Community Engagement has about 40 volunteers to help un-stuff and sort the supplies on Monday, August 6, but they would love to have more.

The event will be held indoors at Andrew Jackson High School, and if you would like to volunteer, you can visit this website and respond to one of the open spots.

The donated supplies will help support 87 schools in Duval County.

