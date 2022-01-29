Students, families navigate National School Choice Week

“For example, drumming band you, like, not many schools do that," said Lilith Vaughn, 5th grader.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Events and sessions held during across the state during National School Choice week aimed to help families navigate the many schooling options when it comes to your children’s education.

There are hundreds of avenues for primary education across Duval County, and many ways to learn.

“Kids need a safe place to be themselves. So what does that mean, when you tend to tailor education toward the masses means a lot of students get left behind," Courtney Amaro, director of after school programs said.

Students at the Foundation Academy, a private school that teaches through Project Based Learning, say they are glad their families had a choice in their education.

“For example, drumming band you, like, not many schools do that," said Lilith Vaughn, 5th grader.

National School Choice Week runs January 23rd to the 29th. Leaders say it’s not just about the choice of where students learn but how.

In Duval County Public Schools, families have until February 28 to look at different educational options, talk with schools, visit facilities, and learn about requirements.

“The truth is we don't all learn the same. We don't all think the same even though we may be anatomically built the same. And so school choice just gives parents an opportunity to find the educational pathways that suit their children,” Amaro said.