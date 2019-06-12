An apparent stomach virus has decimated school attendance Friday at Creekside High School in St. Johns County. Several school activities have been canceled, such as boys and girls soccer and basketball.

One Thursday, 19 students and one teacher went home sick, school officials said. On Friday, the student body was down by more than 75 percent. Of the school's 2,300 students, only 549 were in attendance Friday.

RELATED: 19 Creekside High School students, one teacher go home sick with stomach issues

The students who are in school are taking to social media with some sharing graphic videos of vomit spattered restrooms. Many are sharing photos and videos of themselves and classmates wearing masks using hand sanitizer and sanitzier wipes.

One student pleaded with classmates on Snapchat saying, "Please don't dap me up today!"

One student's Snap simply says, "why haven't they sent us all home yet?"

A Creekside parent tells First Coast News that one child has been hospitalized.

"It is 3:00 a.m. My son has been throwing up since 4:00 yesterday afternoon. Vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, horrible headache ... we took him to Baptist South ... He is severely dehydrated even after 3 bags of fluid," a text message from a parent states. "... This virus is horrible. I am livid that Creekside feels they can disinfect the entire school and continue as normal by Friday morning ... "

According to the St. Johns County School District website, a child should stay at home and not attend school if they have any of the following symptoms:

Fever greater than 100 degrees

Chills

General tiredness or not feeling good

Frequent congested (wet) or croup-sounding cough

Lots of nasal congestion with frequent blowing of nose

Vomiting (even just once)

Diarrhea

Stomach pain that is accompanied by repeated vomiting or diarrhea. Note: if your child complains of stomach pain for several days, you should call your doctor for advice.

Symptoms of cold or flu

The number one guideline that the website listed as a way to prevent the spread of sickness is proper handwashing.