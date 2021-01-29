Student of the Week: Veda Garg from Stanton College Preparatory School

“I think it’s important for people our age to feel like their opinion matters, because there is a lot that we can contribute to our future,” Garg said.

Despite her busy schedule, she still finds time to work on an internship. She says staying active is the best way to experience growth.



“My thing is, I always want to try new things and I want to do as much as I can because I think that by doing new things I’m getting closer to finding out what I really like and what I really want to do,” Garg said.