Student of the Week: Teara Newberry of Fruit Cove Middle School

She is passionate about learning and is a part of Fruit Cove Middle School's gifted program.
Credit: Teara Newberry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teara Newberry is in the eighth grade at Fruit Cove Middle School, where she is an outstanding student. She is passionate about learning and is a part of the school’s gifted program. 

While taking all advanced courses, Teara makes straight A’s and was one of a few students picked to be a part of Fruit Cove's WEB program, a mentorship initiative to help bridge the gap between sixth and eighth graders. 

Teara enjoys studying dance and martial arts whenever she isn't in the classroom. 

Congrats to Teara Newberry from Fruit Cove Middle School for being recognized as First Coast News' Student of the Week!  

