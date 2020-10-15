Student of the Week: Teara Newberry of Fruit Cove Middle School

She is passionate about learning and is a part of Fruit Cove Middle School's gifted program.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teara Newberry is in the eighth grade at Fruit Cove Middle School, where she is an outstanding student. She is passionate about learning and is a part of the school’s gifted program.

While taking all advanced courses, Teara makes straight A’s and was one of a few students picked to be a part of Fruit Cove's WEB program, a mentorship initiative to help bridge the gap between sixth and eighth graders.

Teara enjoys studying dance and martial arts whenever she isn't in the classroom.