Chase Magnano is a senior at Ponte Vedra High School, where he has been student body president for the past two years.

During Magnano's sophomore year of high school, he was a contestant on Who Wants to Be A Millionaire: Whiz Kids. He used his winnings to found JaxTHRIVE, which is a mentoring program for refugee children.

The organization has more than 250 student volunteers and collectively they've earned more than 5,000 service hours.

Magnano says he's planning Teens Take A Stand a benefit event to support domestic violence shelters.

He was recently accepted into Princeton University and says he will likely attend there for college.

