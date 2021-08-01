Student of the Week: Nickolas Moreno from Morning Star High School

Once fearful of using technology, he’s been determined to tackle online learning since the start of the pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nickolas Moreno is a junior at Morning Star High School, where he's a star student and has worked hard to tackle distance learning since the start of the pandemic.

Once fearful of using technology, Moreno has become savvy. He now serves as an example for his fellow classmates and teachers who have had to adapt to using a computer for long hours each day.

He shows leadership by checking in with his peers in hopes to keep their spirits high.

Moreno says the pandemic has come with challenges, but he continues to strive for excellence.

“No matter how bad it gets, there’s always a way around it,” Moreno said. “Just breathe in, and breathe out and if things get difficult, never give up.”

Moreno's teachers speak highly of him, saying his sense of humor makes the learning experience enjoyable for everyone in the classroom.