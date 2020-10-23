x
Student of the Week: Mitchell Doyle of Baker County High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mitchell Doyle is a junior at Baker County High School, where he dedicates his time to academics, football, wrestling and weightlifting.

Throughout his student career, he has never earned any grade below an A.

His participation in Baker’s dual-enrollment program and National Beta Club keeps him busy, yet determined to succeed. He says he works extra hard to find balance in his demanding schedule.

When he isn't in class, he is playing football or participating in wrestling and weight-lifting. 

"You have to put equal dedication to each part," Mitchell said. "I put my hardest in everything -- school, sports, clubs. That kind of prepares you for all the different aspects of life, hard work throughout everything."

Mitchell Doyle of Baker County High School is our Student of the Week!

Congrats to Mitchell Doyle from Baker County High School for being recognized as First Coast News' Student of the Week!

