Student of the Week: Kaylyn Kneen from Baldwin Senior High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kaylyn Kneen is a senior at Baldwin Senior High School, where she serves in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps.
She's also an A/B honor roll student and plays varsity soccer.
Recently, Kneen received a nomination from the Congressional office to attend the United States Military Academy West Point after high school. She says in order to find success, focus is key and it’s important to set your priorities.
"You just have to be able to figure out which ones are more important to you in life and focus on those,” Kneen said. “Fill [time] with extracurriculars that can help you to get to where you want to go."
Kneen says her dream is to attend West Point, but she’s still waiting to hear back from the academy. So far, she’s been a accepted into five colleges, one with full honors.
Congratulations to Kaylyn Kneen from Baldwin Senior High School for being recognized as First Coast News’ Student of the Week.