Student of the Week: Katherine Scott from Bartram Trail High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Katherine Scott is a senior at Bartram Trail High School where she holds a 4.25 GPA.

For three years, Scott was a varsity tennis player. Now, she works as a lifeguard and says she enjoys serving in her community.

With dreams of attending the University of Florida after graduating next year, Katherine takes pride in being a collegiate high school student – earning her diploma and associate’s degree simultaneously.

“Focus on your goals, and focus on your priorities,” Scott said.

She says students should keep a list, check it off and take it day by day. “Just look forward and don't focus on your mistakes,” Scott said.