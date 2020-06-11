Student of the Week: Katherine Scott from Bartram Trail High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Katherine Scott is a senior at Bartram Trail High School where she holds a 4.25 GPA.
For three years, Scott was a varsity tennis player. Now, she works as a lifeguard and says she enjoys serving in her community.
With dreams of attending the University of Florida after graduating next year, Katherine takes pride in being a collegiate high school student – earning her diploma and associate’s degree simultaneously.
“Focus on your goals, and focus on your priorities,” Scott said.
She says students should keep a list, check it off and take it day by day. “Just look forward and don't focus on your mistakes,” Scott said.
Congrats to Katherine Scott from Bartram Trail High School for being recognized as First Coast News' Student of the Week!