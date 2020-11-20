Student of the Week: Cameron Hellard, from Baldwin Middle-Senior High School

He works to help families find closure as an intern for Project Cold Case and wants to someday have a career in national security.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cameron Hellard is a senior at Baldwin Middle-Senior High School, where he is the president of the graphic design club.

With a passion for serving people, Hellard strives to make a difference daily. He works to help families find closure as an intern for Project Cold Case.

He plans to attend college out of state and wants to someday have a career in national security. No matter how challenging the goal may be, as an ambitious teen, Hellard will continue to work hard until he achieves it.

"I’ve struggled a lot in my past, and sometimes you just fail,” Hellard said. “You feel like there's nothing left to do. But you've just got to pick yourself up and keep going cause no matter what you’ll still get to that destination."

