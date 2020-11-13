Student of the Week: Aaron Cerezo from St. Johns Virtual School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aaron Cerezo is a senior at St. Johns Virtual School, where he is an outstanding student. His passion for learning shows as he works towards his goals, earning his high school diploma and associate’s degree simultaneously. As a member of the National Honor Society, Aaron enjoys serving his community. But whenever he isn't studying or fulfilling his virtual school responsibilities, he’s likely working as an electrician apprentice.

He says remaining disciplined pushes him to manage a hectic schedule and keep good grades.



“If you're doing it for other people, you're already failing. So, you have to learn to discipline yourself and motivate yourself,” Cerezo said. "You’ve just got to be having fun when you're doing it – and I’m having fun when I’m doing it."



Congrats to Aaron from St Johns Virtual School for being recognized as First Coast News' Student of the Week!