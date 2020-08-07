State orders schools return in person, but what do teachers think?

“There’s no good option that’s going to make all stakeholders happy," educator and researcher Chris Redding said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In about 30 days, schools will across the First Coast will start to head back to class.

The state told districts this week they would need to go back to campus or submit a plan if they intend to teach remotely.

President Trump has called for schools to reopen, as have local politicians.

But what do teachers say?

“There’s no good option that’s going to make all stakeholders happy, but with that there’s a strong feeling what would be best for students is if we’re able to bring them back for more traditional education,” Chris Redding said.

He is an assistant professor of education leadership at the University of Florida who has led online instruction and studied the effectiveness of the tools.

He said while it serves a need, remote education does not equal to in-person instruction, noting younger students and those who need more attention could lose the most.

“Are we in a position where we can design high-quality remote learning experiences for students with disabilities? And I think that’s one that definitely has been questioned so far,” Redding said.

In a Wednesday press conference, Vice President Mike Pence said the federal department of education would offer guidance on reopening and cited an American Academy of Pediatrics directive that calls in-person education and socialization important for development.

Redding explained while the call comes with just weeks to finalize plans, big questions about safety remain.

“Any sort of long-term plans with schools open for 180 days a year — there’s just so much unknown right now,” Redding said.