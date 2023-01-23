St. Johns County Union responds to Gov. DeSantis' comments about unions haggling districts

Michelle Dillon said she believes in accountability, but there should be local control.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis wants to implement legislation that he says would empower teachers in Florida.

During a press conference in Jacksonville, the governor said there would be a special category of funding that would go towards teacher salaries. His $200 million proposal would give teachers and eligible instructors a salary increase.

On average, teachers in Florida make $47,500 a year.

However, educators in St. Johns County said they cannot afford to be a teacher. Michelle Dillon, President of the St. Johns Education Association, said the union is working with the school district after it declared an impasse. Neither side could come to an agreement regarding a pay increase.

"Our school board can make the decision to not have teachers working a second and third job and give us a fair compensation package," Dillon said.

The governor said he is fighting school unions haggling districts. He said "partisan groups should not be given special privileges."

"A lot of this is with school unions playing games with a lot of this stuff. That is wrong," DeSantis said.

Dillon disagrees with what the governor is saying about unions. The union president said she believes in accountability. To Dillon, she would rather see more 'local control' for what's best for teachers and union members in each county.

While negotiations in St. Johns County are underway, Dillon said teachers will perform a demonstration on Wednesday.

"We'll honor the agreed upon work hours in our negotiated contract," Dillon explained. "Show up on time. Leave on time. Don't take any work home with you."