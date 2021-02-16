St. Johns County education union reacts to CDC's guidance for reopening schools

“We are essential workers, we are essential to the economy, we are essential to furthering the academic success of our students, and we must be prioritized.”

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is laying out guidelines to resume in-person classes at schools across the country, guidelines many of us have heard before: Mask wearing, social distancing and washing your hands.

One additional strategy is maintaining healthy facilities.

“There is an inherit risk," said Michelle Dillon, president of the St. Johns Education Association. "I believe we have done the best we can with the mitigation factors with desk shields and protective equipment, and it's not a guarantee."

Dillon said getting teachers vaccinated would be one step closer to ensure that protection.

“We want all our teachers to be vaccinated. We want nothing more than to be in school safely with our students and working with them one-on-one and helping them grow," Dillon said.

Dr. Chirag Patel, Chief Medical Officer at UF Health Jacksonville, said no matter how the priority list is arranged, until there are more vaccine supplies available, someone or some group will be left out.

“In an ideal world we have ample supply. We can vaccinate everybody. The prioritization structure for who gets the vaccine and when they get it is really complex," Patel said.

To keep the schools clean and safe for students and staff, Dr. Patel said that parents also play a role.

“Continue to encourage your children to wear their mask while they’re in school," Patel said. "This is not just for their safety. It’s for the safety of their fellow students, their teachers and school staff."