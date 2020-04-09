St. Johns County teachers describe hardships of workload brought on by pandemic

“I cried while I wrote this.” A letter from a St. Johns County teacher describes the emotional toll brought on by teaching during a pandemic.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — “I cried while I wrote this," described a letter from a St. Johns County teacher when discussing the topic of the emotional toll brought on by teaching during a pandemic.

Multiple teachers across Northeast Florida have resigned due to the extra workload and safety concerns.

As more teachers quit, other teachers are struggling to keep up. While planning for virtual and in-person learning, some feel the odds are stacked against them.

One teacher wanted to remain anonymous but wrote their thoughts down.

When asked how the school year is going, they said already, it's exhausting.

“I am working from the time I wake up in the morning until I fall asleep with a laptop,” the teacher wrote.

They said they love their work, but it’s taken up every minute of their life.

“In six years of being president, I have never received so many phone calls, emails and texts. I have had teachers in tears,” said Michelle Dillon, the president of the St. Johns Education Association.

She says planning for dual platforms is unsustainable.

“Teachers are beyond dedicated. They are beyond dedicated and they love their students. So they give their all and give their best sometimes to the detriment of their family and their home life,” Dillon said.

So far, the district says five teachers have resigned this year and they have 36 open positions.

No teachers have left Clay County schools this year, and we have requested but not yet received numbers for Duval County Public Schools.

On Friday, the St. Johns County School District activated their COVID-19 dashboard.

It shows that so far, 12 students have tested positive and four staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

The pandemic is creating new challenges and additional workload for teachers.

"I love my job. I love my students…I love every aspect of what I do. So I continue to work these hours,” the teacher wrote. “But how much longer can I continue this pace? How is my classroom? It is a shadow of what it used to be,” the teacher wrote.

Dillon says she wants to work with the district to come up with solutions.

“I don’t want to lose teachers and that’s my fear if we continue at this pace,” Dillon said.