St. Johns County students can get breakfast, lunch for free

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended waivers allowing students a breakfast and lunch option available at no cost, the school district said on its website.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — All students in St. Johns County will now be able to get free breakfast and lunch.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended waivers allowing students a breakfast and lunch option available at no cost, the school district said on its website.

The meals served in person for students on campus will be the same menu as the posted school lunch and breakfast menu, the school district said. A la carte items are not included for free, and will continue to be available for purchase in cafeterias.

The meals are also available to be picked up at all schools in the county for anyone 18 years or younger. Those meals are modified for safety, so the menu may not be the same as what is served in cafeterias.

Children are requested to be present for meal pickup, but if a child is not with the parent at the time of pickup, USDA requires a form of identification, such as the child's school ID, passport, government-issued child ID card or any document proving parent/guardian relationship, such as adoption decree, doctor or hospital records, religious records or day care center records.

Meals can be picked up at the following times:

Middle Schools (except Gamble Rogers) and Gaines/Transitions: 8:30-9 am

Elementary Schools and K-8 Schools: 9 – 9:30 am

High Schools: 9:45 – 10:15 am

Gamble Rogers Middle School: 8 – 8:30 am

Meal pick-up locations vary by school, the school district said on its website. Parents should contact the cafeteria manager at each school for information on where to pick up meals.

The program began Thursday. How long it lasts will depend on USDA funding.