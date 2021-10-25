St. Johns County schools to end free meal service to all students

The new policy takes effect Dec. 1. Qualified students may still receive meals free or at a reduced price.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School District will cease free meal service for all students beginning Dec. 1.

The change in policy is in response to nationwide supply shortages affecting lunchrooms across the country, according to the district.

Parents and guardians may still apply for free or reduced-cost meals for their children if they qualify. However, students who are not eligible must return to paying full price for meals.

Parents and guardians may fill out an application here. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30.

On Dec. 1, meals at elementary campuses will be $1.25 for breakfast and $2.80 for lunch. Middle and high school campuses will charge $1.25 for breakfast and $2.95 for lunch.

Reduced priced meals will be $0.30 for breakfast and $0.40 for lunch at all campuses.

Prepayments into student lunch accounts can be made by using PayPAMS.

The new policy does not affect students that attend a Community Eligibility Program School including: