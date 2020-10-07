St. Johns County School District revises back-to-school plan

Parents have until Friday, July 17, to choose one of four options for the 2020 through 2021 school year.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School District has revised its back-to-school plan for the 2020 through 2021 school year.

Parents have until Friday, July 17, to choose one of four options for their children next school year.

Students whose parents choose school-based distance learning will remain attached to their current schools while receiving instruction online. Students must be committed to this plan for nine weeks.

The district says prior performance and engagement will be a consideration during enrollment, and all courses may not be available.

Students whose parents choose St. Johns Virtual School must commit to at least one semester.

Those who choose home schooling must withdraw from their district-assigned schools.

Those who choose brick-and-mortar learning don't need to do anything.

Students will be required to wear face coverings while changing classes or using common areas of the school including bathrooms where they cannot practice social distancing. They will not be required to wear face coverings if able to social distance in the classroom.

Face coverings will be required when students arrive at school until their temperature is taken. For elementary schools, buses will run at normal capacity, and masks will be required on the bus.

As for teachers and employees, the district says it will provide personal protective equipment.