The St. Johns County School District is looking to hire more school bus drivers, saying they don't have enough because of the booming population.

St. Johns County increased its population by 4.2 percent in just one year, according to a recent report by the U.S. Census Bureau.

"It's not just retirees flocking to the Sunshine State," a press release said. "Families with young kids are also moving south, which means we need more bus operators to transport children safely to and from school."

The district's Transportation Department is accepting applications for full-time and part-time school bus drivers.

Training programs are held throughout the year.

They will be offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to those who get hired, but they must work for 60 days to receive it.

To apply, click here for more information or call George Marsh at 904-547-8818