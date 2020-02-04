High school students in St. Johns County will not have a traditional graduation ceremony, according to a release Thursday by the superintendent of the St. Johns County School District.

The release said that due to the coronavirus and the fact that all high schools need to be consistent on how they celebrate the Class of 2020, all traditional high school graduations are canceled.

Superintendent of Schools, Tom Forson, said each school will communicate more information with parents and students on virtual graduation plans as soon as they are finalized.

The full release can be read below.

Dear SJCSD Parents and Guardians,

I hope you and your child are starting to adapt to the online environment. This has been a learning week for everyone, and I am confident that the problems we have faced are being resolved. Our teachers continue to do amazing work for the benefit of all children.

Today, I have made the very difficult decision to cancel all traditional high school graduations. The UNF arena is no longer available and I believe our high schools need to be consistent in how we celebrate the Class of 2020. In addition, COVID-19 could still be a threat into the summer, we simply do not know. Your school will communicate virtual graduation plans as soon as they are finalized.

Have a great Friday, and a restful weekend. Stay safe and enjoy your family.

Sincerely,

Tim Forson

Superintendent of Schools

St. Johns County School District

