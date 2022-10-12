The St. Johns County community is growing, and now class sizes are too

One strategy is passing a resolution allowing more students in each classroom.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — It’s the fastest growing county in the state and prized for its public schools.

The combination means St. Johns county must get creative about how to accommodate more students.

This week the school board passed a resolution allowing class sizes to exceed voter approved state limits. Something they have done every year since 2012.

This resolution is allowing more students in each classroom, up to three new students in pre-k though 3rd grade and five in grades 4th through 12th.

This is a strategy the district has used in the past, flexibility allowed in the class size limits approved by voters more than a decade ago.

Elizabeth Wittstadt, mother of two, doesn’t think that will benefit her kids. Especially her daughter who is in the 4th grade and in a gifted class.

“Even at the 22 students right now in her class she doesn’t always get the attention that she needs from her teacher," said Wittstadt. "She might ask a question and the teacher gets distracted down the line to the other students and there’s just not enough time in a day to address that many students that are currently there."

The state department of education currently limits class size to just 18 students for pre-k through 3rd grade, 22 students in 4th through 8th grade, and 25 students in 9th-12th grade.

The resolution adopted by St. Johns county upper-level classrooms can have up to 30 students.

Brenn Krebs has five children who attend St. Johns County schools and she worries about the teachers.

“I’m amazed at what they do, and I can’t believe how much the teachers take on," said Krebs."There’s a lot of different parenting styles all mixed into one. I think the most important thing with growth is prioritizing the teachers."

Wittstadt says she just wants to keep the school's quality high.

“Your excellence is going to go down if you don’t put the effort in finding appropriate teachers for these classrooms, we're not going to have that excellence exception anymore," said Wittstadt.