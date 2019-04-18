ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County schools are canceling all further district-based final exams due to technical errors in the system.

The St. Johns County Superintendent Tim Forson sent a voicemail to parents today saying all further district final exams will be canceled.

Forson said during this first week of testing they experienced significant issues in the administration of the computer-based tests.

Several other high-stakes assessments like the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) State End-of-Course assessments, and several other exams like AP and IB are not done on the same platform as the district exams and will remain on the schedule.

Forson added that the school board will make sure the absence of these final exams doesn't affect the student grade-wise in a negative way.