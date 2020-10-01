On Tuesday, mother Tina Gordon, who lives in the St. Augustine Shores neighborhood, showed First Coast News the bus stop for her son.

"Right here is where the kids have been instructed to stand to wait for the bus. which is directly in front of the sex offender's home," she said.

She said she notified the St. Johns County School District about it in November.

"When we realized what was going on, we made a change to the stop," Al Pantano, the school district's transportation director, said.

However, earlier this week, more than a month later, the bus was still picking up students in front of the sex offender's home.

"These kids need to be safe," Gordon said.

So First Coast News took her concerns to the St. Johns County School District.

Pantano said the first thing his staff did "was get into the system."

The system is computer software. It's new to the district in the last five years and shows where buses actually stop and if they stop at the spots they're supposed to.

Pantano explained, "We have GPS transponders on all the buses."

The software also shows where sexual offenders and predators live.

Logan Lowery, the Assistant Director of Transportation for St. Johns County Schools pointed to a computer screen with a map on it, "Your green circles are registered sex offenders. We label these in our routing software as danger zones."

The district does not create bus stops within a 100-foot radius of those sexual offenders.

So why was the bus still picking up kids in front of this sexual offender's home?

Chalk it up to human error. The director said the morning bus driver (or operator) did not make the change.

"The morning operator, newer to us, understood he had to do something but didn't get it right," Pantano said. "We assumed the change had been made as directed, because we pulled him in, talked to him. As it turned out, it didn't."

Wednesday, the district spoke with that bus driver again and Pantano believes he now has a good understanding of where to stop. Also, the GPS software which show's his latest stop, proves he's made the change.

The bus stop in front of the sex offender's home is now about three houses away and on the other side of the road.

Pantano said even with all the technology in place, mistakes can happen and it's teamwork that keeps children safe.

"I'm appreciative that the parent came back and called us out again and said, 'Hey, listen. I thought you fixed this, but you didn't,'" he said.

And Gordon said she is thankful the St. Johns County School District following through. She also urges parents to know their neighborhood.