Florida is now requiring schools to add armed security. The law comes after the mass, deadly shooting at a Parkland high school in February. While the state created the mandate, it's up to the school districts to fund the new safety measures.

As parents are set to send their children back to school across the First Coast, here's a county-by-county list of what new procedures and safety measures are being implemented this year.

Baker County

There are specially trained law enforcement officers assigned full-time to each of our schools.

The perimeter of each school has been sealed and every school has a single point of entry.

Individuals coming to our campuses this year must gain access through a secured single point entry.

The locked and secured entry point at each school with have video and voice capability.

Individuals who are seeking to enter our campus will use the video and audio system to speak with the front office and request admission. Must have ID.

Attempting to enter campus through any other means, except by authorized personnel, is trespassing.

Bradford County

All nine public schools in Bradford County will have a deputy assigned full time.

There are also 12 certified School Guardians throughout the public schools and one in a private school.

We have a Sergeant in the position of School Security Specialist who will supervise all of the School Resource Deputies and Guardians.

He will also be leading the district’s school security protocol overhaul and site surveys for school hardening.

Clay County

All school classrooms are locked when occupied by students.

Every school has an individual school emergency plan.

All schools have standard operating procedures to address any conceivable event at the school.

All schools have color-coded emergency flip charts.

All schools are required to conduct a minimum of seven fire drills, two lockdown drills, two severe weather drills over the course of the school year, and an additional drill within the first 30 days of the start of school.

All schools utilize a visitor management system known as the Raptor system to clear visitors and produce a visible identification badge.

Every junior high and high school has a School Resource Officer on campus.

Every elementary school has a School Safety Officer or School Resource Officer on campus.

The District utilizes various security monitoring methods including camera surveillance and monitored controlled access systems.

The District is actively installing security fencing and assessing critical needed locations.

All schools and District offices have a district emergency communications radio network with direct access to School Resource Officers, School Safety Officers, and District leadership.

The District continues to collaborate and work alongside all local law enforcement agencies.

School counselors are available at all schools, many of whom are trained mental health counselors.

All schools have support through the district’s Crisis Intervention Team.

All schools have support services assigned from the district to include school social workers, school psychologists, and district-level specialists.

All schools have access to a school-based nurse.

All employees have access to an employee assistance program.

Schools have access to community agency partnerships such as Clay Behavior Health, Right Path, and Children’s Home Society.

The District has a Community Partnership School in place at Wilkinson Junior High with plans of expansion to more schools.

The District has a comprehensive mental health plan, which outlines all resources and initiatives at the district and school level.

The District has launched a bullying and crisis hotline to help parents and students.

Columbia County

CCSD has established a Threat Assessment Team at every school.

CCSD has hired 4 At-Risk Intervention Specialists. Their role is to provide services for families with at-risk students (students who are struggling socially, emotionally, and academically).

CCSD continues to partner with community counseling agencies to provide specialized or advanced mental health services when needed.

Each school has an Emergency Operations Plan (EOP).

Each school has an Emergency Response Team.

Each school has a single point of entry for access to the campus.

Each school is equipped with an electronic check-in system for visitors.

Each school has a School Resource Deputy supplied by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The District utilizes various security methods including camera surveillance and monitored controlled access.

The District is working to implement an emergency communication system that will connect schools directly to local emergency agencies.

Each school conducts regular evacuation drills, active shooter drills and lockdown drills.

Duval County

Each school has a safety plan and emergency response team.

All school classrooms are locked when occupied by students.

School plans are reviewed with staff each semester.

The District has a highly trained School Police Department, giving all schools direct access to school resource officers.

The District utilizes various major security monitoring methods including camera surveillance and monitored controlled access systems.

All schools and District offices have a District Emergency Communications Network radio with direct access to School Police and District leadership.

School Police have direct access to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

All schools conduct regular evacuation drills (fire drills).

All schools conduct regular emergency and lockdown (“code red” and “code yellow”) drills.

Nassau County

Adding armed guards.

Adding surveillance cameras.

Every classroom will be locked while class is in session.

Campus gates will be locked during the day.

Harden the campus.

All visitors must go through the lobby.

Putnam County

Each school will have a school safety officer in the form of a Youth Resource Officer and/or a School Guardian.

Each school has a team that, in conjunction with local law enforcement, has completed the state facility risk assessment for the campus. Recommendations from these assessments will be used in target hardening efforts.

Schools are being reviewed and structured to ensure single points of entry.

Each school has a site specific Comprehensive School Safety and Emergency Operations Plan, with a facility-based emergency response team.

Each school has a trained Behavioral Threat Assessment Team to assess and mitigate reports of concerning behaviors or actions.

The emergency response plans are reviewed with staff and students for all of the campus wide emergency responses.

Active shooter lockdown response training will be provided by the Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the school based teams for each student and staff member.

In addition to the emergency response trainings, all schools will conduct emergency drills with evacuation and lockdown drills being required more frequently (monthly).

All first responders will be allowed to walk every campus in an effort to familiarize them with the facility and provide suggestions related to emergency response.

The District utilizes various major security monitoring methods including camera surveillance and intrusion alarm systems.

In the event of an emergency, parents please do not report to the school.

The campus will be closed except for emergency responders.

Instead please rely on our school messenger alert system for instructions on reunification.

The reunification of students and parents will not be at the school where the emergency event took place.

Parents please make sure to turn in an updated student information form at the beginning of each school year. This will be one method in which the district will contact you in an emergency event. It is critical that the school has your most current information.

St. Johns County

Each school has an emergency operations plan and safety team. The team meets a minimum of 4 times per year.

CPTED visits were conducted at every school site this summer in conjunction with the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office.

Utilize the Keep N’ Track volunteer sign in service, only approved volunteers are allowed school access.

The SJSO has created internal training videos have been developed to assist staff and students with specific responses/instructions during an active shooter incident.

Facilitated statutorily required training drills.

Contract for 15 SJSO Youth Resource Deputies approved in July (this is consistent with agreements approved in previous years).

Contracted with U.S. Securities XXX to hire an additional 28 armed security personnel to ensure that all school sites in the district are covered.

Plan to procure an additional 16 SJSO YRDs after hiring and training can be completed by SJSO. The $1.4 million allocated to the SJCSD will be used to pay for these 16 additional officers.

Improvements including perimeter fencing, entry buzzers, single point of entry, camera systems, etc.

Community round-tables and district focus groups (including students) to gather input and feedback on security and sense of feeling secure in our schools.

All schools conduct regular evacuation and lockdown drills as well as drills for weather-related incidents.

Use of 800 MHZ radios to communicate directly with law enforcement and first responders as well as individual schools, district offices and transportation.

Half-Cent Sales Tax passed in 2015 allocates $5 million to be used for safety and security upgrades throughout the district.

Union County

Did not respond to our request for this story.

Brantley County

Did not respond to our request for this story.

Camden County

Did not respond to a request for this story.

Charlton County

All schools now have a video surveillance system.

All schools have a “buzz in” system with video at all front entrances.

Enhanced armed law enforcement will have a greater presence at all schools.

Specific details are not being released to the public.

All schools will utilize the Check-mate Plus System to check-out students and to monitor visitors/volunteers on campus. A picture identification will be required.

FOLKSTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Parents are allowed to escort students to their classrooms for the first week of school only.

Fencing will be installed to secure the walkway to the gym.

Parents eating lunch with their children will not be allowed to escort students back to classes.

ST. GEORGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

The office area is now a secure area and admittance to the main hall way will require entry through new security doors.

Parents are allowed to escort students to their classrooms for the first week of school only.

BETHUNE MIDDLE SCHOOL

Fencing will be installed to secure the ISS building.

Parents are allowed to escort students to their classrooms for the first week of school only.

CHARLTON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

A new front office area has been renovated.

Once school begins each morning, all exterior doors will be locked and alarmed.

Entrance to and exit from the building can only be obtained through the new front office area.

The high school bell schedule has been revised and extended learning time has been added to the day.

For safety reasons, the morning break time has been eliminated.

Oversized duffle bags or backpacks are not allowed.

Approved athletic bags are allowed.

Administration will be glad to view bags for approval.

Head phones or ear buds are prohibited unless they are being used in an instructional activity.

Food deliveries for lunch will be restricted to Friday only.

Glynn County

We have our own internal school police department and all of our officers are Georgia P.O.S.T.-certified, fully armed law enforcement professionals who are specially trained to work in a school environment with students and staff and enhance safety during and after school hours and at school-related events.

We have at least one GCSP officer stationed at every school, and they are tactical response trained to counter an active threat.

We have a district-level school safety committee.

We have a school-level safety committee and a crisis response team to respond to emergencies.

We have a district threat assessment team – led by the Chief of Police, an Investigator, and a retired US Secret Service agent – to analyze any threat posed by a person and work on protective intelligence.

We have a Risk/Hazard/Vulnerability mitigation team to do walking inspections of the physical structure of our schools and identify areas of concern for remedying things in need of correction. They utilize detailed inquiry forms to document these efforts.

Every school has an Emergency Rapid Response Options Quick Guide in each classroom that is reviewed and updated annually.

All schools practice and document regular lockdown, fire and severe weather drills, as well as exercise reverse evacuation drills with their staff and students. Feedback is provided by our police agency and assisted by our local public safety, fire and police partner agencies.

We have multiple Automated Defibrillators and Trauma Kits at each school site.

All schools have surveillance and public address systems.

Elementary schools have secure entry points with buzz-in keyless entry systems.

Doors are locked to classrooms during instructional time.

We have wrap-around services for our mental health programs, which includes social-emotional health curriculum options and districtwide protocols for suicide and sexual abuse and assault prevention.

Pierce County

We have a school system safety plan as well as individual school campus safety plan that are facilitated by our school system safety team, which is made up of various representatives from school and community leadership, These plans are proactive and are reviewed monthly and are the result of strong collaboration with our local law enforcement agencies, fire department and first responders as well as behavioral health with school system leadership.

All schools conduct drills (fire, tornado, lockdown and evacuation) on a consistent basis, with active participation with law enforcement and fire department personnel. There is strong communication between school system and these agencies.

SRO officers were placed in all of our elementary schools for this school year. We already had SRO officer assigned to the middle and high school previously. All Pierce County Schools now have SRO officers assigned at the school site.

We have comprehensive camera surveillance and monitoring procedures as well as notification protocols in place across the system.

We operate daily with the expectation that all exterior doors and classroom doors are locked during the school day, with the exception of the main entrance area for visitors...which is monitored closely for access and sign in purposes.

Safety of our students and staff have and remain a high priority.

We also believe that our school safety plans also involve much more than just school shooter protection...traffic plans, discipline policies, communication processes with students and home, anti-bullying, social media policies and harassment policies and procedures are all components of our safety planning and development.

Ware County

Did not respond to our request for this story.

© 2018 WTLV