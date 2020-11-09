x
Alabama middle school staff gives students a special Hamilton-style 'Welcome back!'

These teachers didn't throw away their shot to welcome back students who had their world turned upside down.
Credit: Sparkman Middle School
Sparkman Middle School staff welcomes students back with a special Hamilton parody.

MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — Students at Sparkman Middle School in Madison County, AL got a special welcome back from their teachers. 

The music may be familiar, but these teachers and administrators made something completely new for their students.

They tell students, "Sparkman Middle School’s PARODY of the Tony Award Winning and Disney Plus phenom “Hamilton” to welcome our SMS students back to school as we transition into in person learning. Special thanks to all who made this video possible."

