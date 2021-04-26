Social justice and education summer camp returns to UNF

The UNF Bridges Summer Camp has taken place annually since 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A social justice and education summer camp is returning next month at the University of North Florida. The camp is called UNF's Bridges Camp.

Noah Ellison, a recent high school graduate from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, joined the camp that broadened his perspective on society.

“It gave me chance to not only learn about myself but learn about others," said Ellison.

Ellison plans on going to college for film and his experience at UNF’s Bridges Summer Camp made his vision for film making a lot sharper.

“I feel as if meeting new people and finding those new experiences is a great way for those stories to come alive and be told," said Ellison.

The director of UNF’s center for urban education and policy, Dr. Chris Janson, says some students who completed the camp recently led racial equity efforts at their school.

An example is the calling for the renaming of some Duval County Public Schools.

“We tend to fixate on national figures and names like Martin Luther King Jr. but it was youth and all of these communities throughout the south and the country who were stepping up and leading where adults hadn’t really got to that point," said Dr. Janson.

Dr. Janson says over 20 people joined the Bridges camp last year and they had a student from as far as Bermuda.

“To us this is about building a healthier community and it’s about taking the strengths of what people learned in their families and their neighborhood and making space for it in our institution and our schools and our universities," said Dr. Janson.

Dr. Janson says they’re still enrolling students in the camp and it’s free to join.