Small sinkhole develops at Fernandina Beach Middle School library

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A small sinkhole has developed in the media center building of Fernandina Beach Middle School, according to Assistant Superintendent Mark Durham.

The sinkhole is impacting about 1/5 of the media center building, Durham said.

The sinkhole was discovered because part of the floor is not level. Engineers used ground penetrating radar to discover the sinkhole under the slab.

He says the building is about 50 years old, and Nassau County School District is still figuring out a solution.

NCSD is working with the Department of Education to determine if the building will be repaired or replaced.

The media center will be relocated to an empty classroom for the upcoming school year.