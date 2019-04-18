Northwestern Middle School was put on a Code Yellow Thursday afternoon after a shootout between two cars nearby.

Northwestern Middle School is located in the Moncrief area at 2100 West 45th St.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. While none of the bullets hit a school building, the school was placed on immediate lockdown and code yellow was issued.

DCPS said that all students and staff are safe and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, and additional police will be present at the school during dismissal.

JSO says one person has been detained so far.

Here is the script that was sent to parents regarding the situation:

Good Afternoon parents and guardians of Northwestern Middle,

This is a notification that Northwestern Middle is on a Code Yellow lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area. All students and staff are safe. Again, the school is on a Code Yellow lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area. The activity is not related to our school, and all students and staff are safe. The school will dismiss at its normal time. As a precaution, there will be additional police present during dismissal. Due to the ongoing police activity, we are canceling Team-Up. Again, due to the ongoing police activity, we are canceling Team-Up. There will be school staff present at the school until the last child has been picked up. Again, there will be school staff present at the school until the last child has been picked up. Thank you for your patience with this matter. We will contact you if there are any additional updates