JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The parents of a 6-year-old special needs first grader at Bayview Elementary School say they believe a teacher’s aide in their son’s classroom has been physically abusing him.

“She’s the baddest lady,” the little boy, Brennen, said to me when I asked about the ‘lady who helps his teacher."

“Why is she bad?,” I asked Brennen.

“She scratches me, pinches me … and other stuff,” he replied.

The tender conversation came during a visit with Brennen’s parents Katie and Zeth, who say they first became alarmed in January.

“I was feeding Brennen dinner and I walked by him and he kind of went like this when I got too close,” Katie said, raising her arms to mimic defense of her face and head.

Katie said she asked Brennen whether another child had hit him at school.

“And he goes, ‘No, Miss So-and-So hit me,’ his teacher’s aide," she said.

The parents notified Brennen’s teacher – a woman for whom they offered high praise – and they were aware of no further incidents.

But on April 5, when Katie’s father – the boy’s grandfather – picked him up from school and the same teacher’s aide had a nervous story to tell him.

“’Brennen has something on his chest, it came from a [tree] limb’,” Katie summarized her father’s account from the aide. “And my Dad said it was just odd because she kept going on and on and on about it. When they went outside he goes, ‘Brennen, what happened to your chest?’ And Brennen said ‘Miss So-and-So pinched me.'"

The family contends that if the aide’s account was true, she was required to report the incident.

“They’re supposed to write an incident report," Katie said. "She never wrote an incident report. [The aide’s] excuse was, because she forgot.”

Not only that, but Brennen’s recollection was disturbing when asked what had happened to his chest.

“Brennen said ‘Miss So-and-So pinched me’,” Katie said.

At that point, his parents filed a report of their own, sparking an investigation by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer.

But the aide’s story: “She stated that she told [Brennen’s grandfather] that Bren had a small cut from playing with sticks on the playground," according to the investigator’s report.

Duval County Public Schools, which does not condone corporal punishment, said it is investigating the claims. But the family says that, pending the District’s investigation, the aide was left in the same classroom while Brennen was uprooted to a different classroom, a higher grade level and filled with unfamiliar faces.

“He’s definitely more scared to go to school in the morning,” Brennen’s father Zeth lamented.

The parents say Brennen has also been having nightmares about the teacher’s aide. They also say the woman has "lawyered up" and that she has verbally taunted their son, on at least one occasion telling someone else the 6-year-old is a liar.

As Katie related, Brennen explained to her that “She came by me and said [to another person], ‘Don’t believe this stupid idiot.'"

The family has decided to remove Brennen from school altogether for the time being. Zeth was unpleasantly surprised by what the JSO investigator told him.

“[He] told me that she couldn’t be charged because of Florida’s corporal punishment law,” Zeth said, noting the local prohibition by Duval County Public Schools. First Coast News reviewed the District’s 2018-2019 Code of Conduct, and indeed there is no mention of practicing corporal punishment in the Code’s matrix of offenses and appropriate consequences.

Florida’s corporal punishment law allows for students to be punished physically, but only subject to a number of stipulations that the family says were never followed. Those laws offer no exception for special needs students. They also say they had received no reports of Brennen misbehaving.

DCPS told First Coast News it is still investigating.