Lockdowns possible at some Nassau County schools after deputy shot, manhunt for suspect continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County schools are staying open Friday following a deputy involved shooting overnight, according to a recorded message sent to parents by the district phone Friday morning.

The district says some buses may not be able to retrieve students from some bus stops due to the ongoing police activity following the incident.

Additionally, some students arriving to school will start their day on a modified lockdown schedule if directed by local law enforcement

The district is advising that if parents want to keep their student home, the absence will be excused.

The incident happened on N Mickler Street in Callahan. This is in close proximity to Callahan Elementary School and West Nassau High.

FULL CALL TO PARENTS:

"Good Morning,

Callahan Area Nassau County School District families, we are calling to report there was criminal activities in our community early this morning. The Nassau County sheriff's office continues to search for the suspect along US 301. Due to road closures directed by the Nassau County Sheriff's office, buses may not be able to retrieve students from some of the local bus stops.

If you live in an area where police activity is present, please follow all directions from local law enforcement to keep your students safe. If you are able to keep your child home from school today, the absence will be excused. Also, drop off areas may be delayed this morning.

Students arriving to school will start their day on a modified lockdown schedule if directed by local law enforcement.

Thank your patience and cooperation, we will continue to update you as necessary."