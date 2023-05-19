School's almost out for summer. But when is that again exactly?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last day of school before summer vacation is quickly approaching for many counties along the First Coast.
But before no more pencils and no more books, you may want to know when the last day is for your child's district as well as others.
Here's a roundup of when schools in our area are letting out for summer.
Florida
- Baker – May 25
- Bradford – May 26
- Clay – May 26
- Columbia – May 26
- Duval – June 2
- Nassau – May 25
- Putnam – May 25
- St. Johns – May 25
- Union – May 23
Georgia
- Brantley – May 24
- Camden – May 19
- Charlton – May 24
- Glynn – May 26
- Pierce – May 26
- Ware – May 24