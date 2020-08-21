Scheduling issue causes 'first-day do-over' for some Duval County students

Thinking Thursday was her children's first day of school, parent Nadia Policard said she was surprised to find out it was Friday instead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It was a first-day false start for one Duval County family trying to go back to school. It’s one of a few problems parents told the On Your Side team about.

“The kids were all excited, anxious,” Nadia Policard said.

However, sometime between first and second period on Thursday, Policard's children realized something wasn't right.

“They has to go to Guidance and Guidance said, 'oh you’re not supposed to be here on these days' even though we were told and we have paper that said [Thursday] was our first day,” Policard said.

Policard said her children will now be in the building Tuesdays and Fridays.

Parents told the On Your Side team about other scheduling confusion, virtual learning being down or they had problems with access. Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene addressed the issues.

“They need to work with their school," Greene said, “The middle school schedule is static. The high school is a little more complicated because they are by cohorts and their school will continue to send out messages reminding them what day they are supposed to be at school.”

Policard added it’s a lesson in patience for everyone.

“It’s important for all parents, all family members to stay as flexible as possible,” Policard said.

The On Your Side team checked-in with Policard after Friday’s re-do first day. She said things went according to plan.