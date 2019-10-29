Sandalwood High School and Alden Road Exceptional Student Center are on code red lockdown Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area, according to Duval County Schools.

The district says that all students and staff are safe, and that the schools are on lockdown out of precaution due to police in the surrounding neighborhood.

Right now, residents in nearby neighborhoods are reportedly being told to shelter in place.

Duval County Schools released the following statement:

"Sandalwood HS and Alden Road Exceptional Student Center are currently on lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area. Students and staff are safe. Below is the communication that has been shared with families."

Stay with us as this story continues to develop.