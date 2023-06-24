Ribault High School alumni gather to celebrate school's history ahead of demolition

The 66-year-old school will be knocked down and replaced with a new building by 2025.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are months away from the demolition of one of Jacksonville's oldest high schools.

Generations of Ribault High School graduates filled the baseball field to say goodbye to their school before the wrecking crew rolls in.

"When you say '84, you know we're there," said Ribault High School Class of '84 Alumni Susan Philpot. "When you say '84, we say, 'Okay, we got to be there.' '84 is just '84."

Philpot firmly believes she's a part of the best class Ribault High School has to offer.

Her class was surrounded by other graduating classes from the last 50 years for Come Together Day.

"The love, regardless of what's going on, it's love today," said Philpot.

All of those graduates have something in common, saying goodbye to the school that shaped them into the people they are today.

"The building is important, but it's what's happening inside the building, the teachers, the students, that makes it special," said Ribault High School Class of '87 Graduate Reginald Benyard.

The 66-year-old Ribault High School will be demolished and replaced with a brand-new campus.

Renderings show what the new school could look like.

It is projected to cost $58 million with funding coming from the half cent sales tax Duval voters supported in 2020 to replace and renovate old schools.

"I'm happy for the new incoming classes," said Class of '09 Graduate Shaqkena Thompson. "They get to experience an upgraded school and better amenities, so it is bitter-sweet."

Ribault high's current principal, Dr. Gregory D. Bostic, asked the school board for permission to host the come together day, feeling like the alumni would like a chance to say goodbye.

Plenty of them took advantage of that opportunity, as 3000 shirts were sold for the event to raise money for the school.

"It's amazing to see all the students here that have come back from years before I was even probably born, to come back and celebrate with each other," said Bostic.