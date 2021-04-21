Registration closes May 7 for new ‘Summer Rise’ program in Duval County

Summer Rise is a six-week summer enrichment program that provides standards-based instruction in math, reading, writing, and science.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we approach the end of the school year, many parents are trying to find safe, fun and educational activities for their children to participate in during the summer break.

That's why Team Duval is hosting a variety of programs this summer for students in Pre-K through 12th grade.

This includes a new program that's designed to help students prepare for the next grade level.

Summer Rise is a six-week summer enrichment program that provides standards-based instruction in math, reading, writing, and science through a hands-on summer camp experience, organizers say.

The program is only open to rising first through ninth-graders.

Registration for Summer Rise is open now through May 7, and organizers say space is limited.

Summer Rise is just one of many summer opportunities available for kids. Other programs include fee-based summer camps, credit recovery programs, and programs for ESOL students.