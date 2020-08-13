Ready or not: Duval one week out from 90,000 students back in school

First Coast News brought this question to parents, teachers, school staff: Do you think the district is ready?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ready or not, Duval County is one week away from almost 100,000 children returning to school.

Parents still have questions. A common concern is that students, teachers and staff will not be able to stick to the district's safety protocols all day every day.

"I think it might be hard to manage for the whole six, seven hours," said Rolline Sullivan, a parent who also works with the Duval County Pandemic Solutions Team.

Sullivan has four kids in the Duval County school system. They'll be learning online partly because of this concern.

Some teachers also voice concerns about social distancing among themselves. Wednesday was teachers' first day back to school for pre-planning.

One teacher told First Coast News, "Fully grown adult teachers aren't able to follow the social distancing and mandated mask wearing as we return to schools today, but we expect our students to successfully do it?"

Duval Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene answered questions from the community in a Facebook town hall Wednesday evening.

"We added an additional support for teachers for face shields, but it is a requirement that they wear a facial covering because we know there will be times where there won't be six feet of social distancing," she said.

Greene says parents should get a call or email this week outlining plans. This includes help needed with Duval HomeRoom, which is something Sullivan has been waiting for.

"The Duval HomeRoom option of it feels like we're behind," Sullivan said. "We don't know as much."

Rezell Carbert is a mother of three, but only one of her children is returning to school in person. That's because her daughter is entering high school at Douglas Anderson School for the Arts. She says she'll be communicating with her daughter every day about if she feels safe.

Sullivan feels the district is not ready to open, though other parents have said they're excited to get back. First Coast News also asked the district for Dr. Greene to answer if she believes the district is ready, but were told she could not do an interview Wednesday and didn't hear back with an emailed answer.