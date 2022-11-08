Raines High community mourning loss of beloved guidance counselor

Mrs. Deborah Norman passed away unexpectedly Friday. She served as guidance counselor at Raines for 35 years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many are remembering a legend to the Northside community, especially those who attended Raines High School in the last 35 years.

Mrs. Deborah Norman was the longest serving guidance counselor at Raines. She passed away unexpectedly Friday.

Norman will be remembered by so many as not just an educator, but a cheerleader, a friend, a role model.

“Raines was more than a job to her… it was her calling,” said Jewel Johnson, a Raines gradate.

Her personality was larger than life and her impact was even bigger.

“Every year she decorated her house, and it was immaculate because she had the biggest house on the street that matched her big personality and all of her style,” said Tavianna Sanders, a Raines graduate.

She made such an impact on the guidance wing at Raines, so they renamed the office in her honor.

Norman helped get the school millions in scholarship money, as she won over millions of hearts.

“She thought about how she could change the world and that was what was so special about her, but she loved this institution and she loved the kids who went here,” said Joacquina Waters-Jones, Raines Athletic Director.

“She was making other people better through her own words of wisdom and through her own guidance,” said Johnson.

Johnson graduated from Raines in the 90’s, and she was privileged enough to have Norman as a guidance counselor and later, a co-worker.

“It was business at first, but then she was going to ask you, what are you doing,” said Johnson.

Norman was DCPS guidance counselor of the year in 2020, but her students say none of the accolades mattered to her, it was all about the impact.

“We could always count on her to light up our school the way she lit up the neighborhood,” said Sanders.

Norman’s funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 at her church, First Baptist Church of Oakland at 11 a.m. The location is 1025 Jessie Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206.