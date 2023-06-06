'Attacks' on higher education forcing professors to leave Florida, per report

A new report from the American Association of University Professors says higher education professionals are quitting to escape Gov. Ron DeSantis' policies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report from the American Association of University Professors says higher education professionals are moving away from Florida over recent legislation.

The AAUP report blames Gov. Ron DeSantis for passing laws that force educators to “self-censor” and compromise their values.

University of North Florida Professor Dr. Hope Wilson said she knew at the beginning of this year she would be leaving Florida with her family.

She said she needed to work in an authentic environment that allows her to do her job with ethics.

“As I watched our university give names of students who are trans to the board of governors, as I watched them give the names of faculty who had served on DEI committees, I started to realize that we weren’t protected and that my job and my livelihood was at risk," said Wilson.

“Academic Freedom and Florida” says DeSantis’ defunding diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives will have dire consequences. It also refers to censorship of certain topics, including critical race theory.

AAUP President Dr. Irene Mulvey said the attack is unparalleled in United States history.

“He’s created a false narrative using scare tactics, literally fear-mongering in order to say, ‘We need to dictate what can be taught in the classroom.’”

She said what’s happening is a threat to democracy.

“Scholars are experts,” Mulvey said. “They’ve spent years getting advanced degrees, becoming experts in their field to teach their subject. Who is going to want to teach in a state where if you violate an educational gag order, you’re liable to be reported to DeSantis’ secret police?”

Last weekend, Wilson moved with her family to Illinois, where she’ll continue to work in academia. She feels it’s not safe in Florida for educators and she has a message for those who are still here.

“Your own mental health and your own safety and health is important and you deserve to be at a place where you’re valued and where your expertise is valued," Wilson explained.

Mulvey said the AAUP’s special committee is expected to release a comprehensive final report on the topic this fall.