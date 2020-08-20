Parents try to keep things 'normal' as 90,000 students return to school amid pandemic

Making friends and meeting their teachers is what parents and students say they're thinking about as they head into Hendricks Avenue Elementary for the first day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Take a deep breath, parents: The day is here and Duval County students are back in school.

Parents are trying to keep things "normal" and positive for their kids. Making friends and meeting their teachers is what parents and students say they're thinking about as they head into Hendricks Avenue Elementary for the first day of school.

No one First Coast News talked to brought up the pandemic. The day began with parents taking pictures of their kids and hearing the words "have a good day!" and "bye, mom!"

"We're happy to be back," said Kristy Lougee, standing with her family.

From outside the school if you ignore the masks and don't look at the temperature checks at the door you might just think it's a "2019 kind of normal" first day. That's certainly how people are acting. They're trying to keep it positive.

"It'll just be great for the kids to have interaction with other kids again," said Cory Lougee.

Little Jaylen Thomas is going into third grade and says he's "excited and a little nervous." First Coast News asked why he's nervous.

"It's because I don't know who my teacher is," he replied.

Of course parents have much bigger worries. It's the most stressful day of all.

"Everything is a bit little more complicated," said Citlila Martin, also standing with her family. "Different situations, the masks. It's different, but I think it's going to be a great year."

The Martin family is trying to start it off that way and are keeping with a tradition.

"It's a German tradition for the first school day," explained the father. "Each child will get a, in German it's called schultüte. It's a cone filled with sweets."

Many families say they are just trying to make it through the first day and will worry about 'day two' of going back to school tomorrow.

Deep breath, parents. The day is finally here and the decision is made. Parents, we know it wasn't an easy one for you to decide whether or not to send your child back to the school building. I got a sense of how some parents are feeling. @FCN2go @DuvalSchools pic.twitter.com/eLmhZObgF2 — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) August 20, 2020

Students are now getting their temperatures checked going into Hendricks Avenue Elem. One little kid tells me he’s nervous- why? Because he hasn’t met his teacher yet. @FCN2go @DuvalSchools pic.twitter.com/OadI2dItUC — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) August 20, 2020