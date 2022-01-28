More complaints about bullying, this time in Duval County Schools

"He told he would go to the bathroom to go cry."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some Clay County parents said bullying and fighting was getting out of control in schools. Now it is a similar conversation families are having in Duval County. Parents across the First Coast shared how their children have experienced bullying.

Statistics shows students who experience bullying increase the risk of: depression, anxiety and difficulty sleeping. Something that's actually happening to one DCPS student. His mother wanted to remain anonymous to protect his identity. The Jacksonville mother told First Coast News her son was picked on at San Jose Elementary. He was picked on so much, the son said he didn't want to go to school.

"He told he would go to the bathroom to go cry," the mom explained.

Even though the child is attending a new school, it does not take away what her son is feeling. The Jacksonville parent said she wants school leaders, especially teachers to pay more attention to students.

"He always complained to the teacher..." the mom said. "...and the teacher wouldn't listen to what my boy said."

DCPS said it takes all reports of bullying seriously and encourages families to report it to the school's principal. The school district has a hotline to report bullying: 904.390.2255. Parents have the option to download and fill out a bullying report form. It can be found in the district's website. The report can be turned in at the school.

It is paramount for parents to recognize the signs of bullying.

Is one's child behaving out of the norm? Are they sad, anxious or struggling to complete tasks?