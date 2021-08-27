Parents react to court ruling against DeSantis in lawsuit over ban on school mask mandates

Individual school districts will maintain the power to decide whether to require masks for students and staff.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After a three-day virtual hearing, Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled that Governor Ron Desantis’ executive order banning mask mandates was unconstitutional.

“I'm elated. I’m elated by this ruling because the judge clearly went on the side of science, medicine, our children, and democracy," said Plaintiff Leslie Abravanel.

Cooper says Desantis’ order was without legal authority.

"The executive order in the policies it caused to be generated in any resulting policy or action which violates the parents bill of rights," said Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper.

Plaintiff Kristen Thompson believes this ruling by the judge will help schools move forward with safest decisions for the students.

"I'm still digesting everything but as many know our county has already enacted a mask mandate and I think this gives them the support to do the right thing," said Thompson.

Here on the First Coast, a mother whose son attends a Duval County Public School is happy things are finally going in the right direction.

“I think it is necessary to protect our children is one of the most effective ways to prevent COVID. Having it split down in the middle where a child may or may not wear it. I think a mask mandate would save lives down the line," said Dr. Arena Chaney.