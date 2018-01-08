Parents, if you have any questions about your child's bus route, Duval County Public Schools activated its hotline.

The hotline number is with the Transportation Call Center at 904-381-RIDE (7433). It's open from August 1 to August 25, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you need to contact DCPS for bus stop information or bus related concerns, you could call the DCPS Transportation Department at 858-6200, Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during school days.

Buses are available to students who live 1.5 miles or more away from school.

