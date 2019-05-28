While tension in Duval County Public Schools is high, with 10 failing schools getting criticized at a meeting last week, some scores are going up.

On Friday, the Department of Education released its results from the Florida Standards Assessment language arts test that third-graders throughout the state took. As originally reported by the Tampa Bay Times, the results were quietly published

without any public statement or acknowledgement.

In Duval County, 51 percent of students scored a Level 3 or higher — which is considered at or above grade level. This is up 1 percent from 2018 and the same as 2017.

For context, 58 percent statewide scored a Level 3 or higher. Conversely, 25 percent in Duval scored a Level 1, deeming those students at risk to repeat third grade. The statewide percentage of Level 1 scorers is 20 percent.

To move on to fourth grade, a third grader must score at least a Level 2 or qualify for an exemption. That means exactly one quarter of Duval County’s third-graders are at risk of repeating third grade.

This is a very slight improvement compared to last year, when 26 percent of Duval County third-graders scored a Level 1.

A spokesperson from Duval County Public Schools was not immediately available for comment.

In schools like Lake Forest Elementary, which was largely criticized for its low performance at last week’s Florida Board of Education meeting, more than half of the school’s third-graders scored a Level 1, placing the students at risk of repeating third grade, while only 12 percent scored a Level 3 or higher.

Conversely, 76 percent of the third-graders at Bartram Springs Elementary School, an ‘A’ school, scored a Level 3 or higher on the same exam.

While failing scores are likely a concern to students’ parents and guardians, low scores can furrow the brows of school administrators and school board leaders, as well. That’s because the district factors the test results into projections for the school’s impending overall grades. If a school’s grade is poor, a state-mandated turnaround plan has to be created.

Duval County Public Schools had 10 schools participating in a turnaround program this school year. Next school year, Superintendent Diana Greene projected 11 schools would undergo a turnaround plan.

