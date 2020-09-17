Number of teachers resigning, retiring from Duval County Public Schools up over last year

In less than two weeks, high schoolers in Duval County currently learning hybrid will return to class full-time. The start of school has come with difficult choices.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As middle and high schoolers in Duval County Public Schools' hybrid model prepare for a full return to class, numbers are showing increases in the rates of teachers resigning or retiring from the district.

The current plan is for "secondary" grade levels, which would include middle and high schoolers, to fully phase students who are hybrid into brick and mortar by September 28.

Next Monday, grades seven and eight will return to class, while high schoolers will return fully on the 28th.

Meanwhile, numbers provided by DCPS to First Coast News show more teachers have resigned or retired at the start of the school year over 2019.

From August 1 to September 3, 40 teachers retired from their positions at DCPS. During that same time frame in 2019, there were 22 retirements. Resignations were also up in that period, from 48 in 2019 to 59 this year.

"People are making life-affecting decisions," said Elwood R. Thompson, a social sciences teacher at Terry Parker High School and a former education advocate. "A lot of people are afraid. They don't have a lot of options as far as, 'What can I do? Can I teach? What kind of risk am I taking on myself?'"

A major point of interest as the hybrid model is phased out lies in how social distancing and mask usage will be practiced at the district's middle and high schools.

District and union leadership have regularly pointed to difficulties in maintaining social distancing in higher grade levels, with aspects like class changes and lunch separating middle and high schools from elementary.

"There's a higher risk of spreading it. Going in the hallways, going place to place, how do you contain people?" asked Thompson, who said he is currently teaching a physical class with over 40 students. "I have to split them off. How do you socially distance and teach them at the same time?"

Thompson, who has been with DCPS for six years, said returning was not a question for him, partly because he does not live with anyone at-risk. But he said many of his colleagues are in more difficult positions.

"Some of us could leave, I could leave. I don't want to. I have other things I could do and I have resources that I could rely on," Thompson said. "A lot of people aren't in that position, because they've fully invested themselves, as far as their finances and everything, into education."

"They don't have a lot of options as far as, 'What can I do? Can I teach? What kind of risk am I taking on myself? If I'm a caregiver, do I have elderly parents, do I have children, do I have other people I can affect with this?'"

Currently, DCPS is reporting a total of 35 students and 18 staff who have contracted Coronavirus.