No, that Clay County schools coronavirus waiver isn’t for students

The Clay County School Board voted on a liability waiver in case a soccer club or church wanted to rent out its facilities. Now, it’s making the rounds online.

The Clay County School Board published a liability waiver in case a soccer club or church wanted to rent out its facilities and someone caught COVID-19. Now the document is making the rounds on social media with no context and parents think it’s a safeguard in case their kids contract the coronavirus.

“Apparently in Clay County they’re making folks sign waivers on their children returning to school,” one Facebook post said. “The School Board is not held liable if a child becomes infected with the COVID-19 virus,” said another.

The posts are referring to a real document, a release of liability regarding the coronavirus. But what they got wrong, the district said, is who it’s intended for.

“This is for student athletes or any person(s) voluntarily coming onto campus, such as churches/organizations renting facilities,” Clay County schools spokeswoman Nicole Young said. “This is not for the overall student population in going back to school for the fall.”

The document — which does waive the school district’s liability if someone contracts the coronavirus on campus — is part of a temporary Facilities and Grounds Manual the School Board voted on at its June 25 meeting. The manual includes rental fees for different groups including booster clubs, youth organizations, church groups and more.

Without additional context or the rest of the eight-page manual, the post has been shared at least 20 times within five hours on Facebook and additionally on Twitter.

Photos of the form on social media also sparked a Change.org petition with over 1,600 signatures in opposition.

The inconsistency was originally noted by Duval County Public Schools teacher and education blogger Chris Guerrieri, who said he’s been trying to correct people on Facebook who are saying it’s for the entire student population.

“I told them I thought it was fake,” Guerrieri said, “but these things have a way of taking off.”