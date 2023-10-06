No school in Starke Friday except Lawtey Elementary due to citywide water outage

The Bradford County school district says any students who have already been picked up by bus will be held at school until they are picked up by a designated adult.

STARKE, Fla. — Due to a citywide water outage, there will be no school in Starke, Florida expect for Lawtey Elementary Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Bradford County School District.

The school district says any students who have already been picked up by bus will be held at their school until they are picked up by an adult on their designated check out list.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience but this is in the best interest of students and staff as we have no way of knowing when water will get back on," the school district's post reads in part. "Have a great weekend and we will see all students back Monday morning."