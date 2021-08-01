Nikki Fried holds press conference on lawsuit fighting ban on school mask mandates

The lawsuit not only mentions the potential danger of banning mask mandates but also questions Gov. DeSantis' authority to sign the executive order, citing the ADA.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Agricultural Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried will held a press conference alongside a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the state of Florida over its ban on mask mandates in schools.

The plaintiffs are 12 parents who filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and eight county school boards concerning the governor's executive order banning school districts from requiring students to wear masks. The parents filed the lawsuit on behalf of their children, with 15 children listed in the lawsuit.

The school boards listed in the suit are:

Orange County School Board

Miami-Dade County School Board

Hillsborough County Scholl Board

Palm Beach School Board

Broward County School Board

Pasco County School Board

Alachua County School Board

Volusia County School Board

"As Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis does not have the authority to threaten school districts with loss of funding if they protect their students with disabilities health and rights to be in an integrated learning environment," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also alleges that because there are few educational alternatives for students with disabilities other than returning to brick and mortar schools, the governor's executive order is potentially putting them in danger.

"Parents are put into an impossible situation of having to choose between the health and life of their child and returning the school," the lawsuit says. "Every parent will choose the life and safety of their child and thus are in the position of having to find an alternative educational placement outside the public school system."

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit is Judi Hayes, who stood alongside Fried during Wednesday's press conference.

Hayes has a 10-year-old son with down syndrome, according to the lawsuit. The suit cites that children with down syndrome are more likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19.