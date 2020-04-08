New benefit announced for DCPS teachers, employees

The new agreement means employees will not be responsible for out-of-pocket costs associated with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Under a new agreement announced Tuesday afternoon, Duval County Public Schools teachers and employees will not be on the hook for out-of-pocket costs if they're diagnosed with COVID-19.

DCPS said the agreement involved Duval Teachers United, DCPS and five other employee representative groups. The agreement is meant to improve the district's responsiveness to potential COVID-19 cases in schools.

DTU, the teachers' union, initially proposed the plan. The agreement also authorizes the purchase and use of COVID-19 rapid tests, so that district administration can develop procedures for select employee testing within a 24-hour turnaround.

That rapid testing will allow school health personnel to more quickly identify if an employee is infected, then take appropriate measures to prevent he virus from spreading and minimize any school operations impacts, DCPS said.