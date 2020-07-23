More needs to be done to protect teachers before school starts, says Nassau County teachers union

The President of Nassau Teachers Association, the local union, says they have some concerns that teacher safety isn't a priority for the district.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — As the Nassau County School Board works on reopening plans, the President of the Nassau Teachers Association says the district isn't ready to open yet.

Jamie Vienneau argued that more needs to be done to ensure teachers' safety in the classroom.

“The teachers do want to go back, they want to be with their students," said Vienneau, "They’re just concerned that their safety and their health is not being a top priority.”

“There’s never been a time that we’re not striving to consider all options, listen, and make the best decisions possible," says Dr. Kathy Burns, Nassau County Superintendent. The district posted a video on their school website ahead of the school board workshop at 4:30 p.m. on July 23. The superintendent says they are going to vote on delaying the start of school until August 24.

Vienneau says they are in favor of that. Not only would it give teachers more time to prepare, but she says it would give the district more time to put safety measures in place.

@NassauSchoolsFL draft reopening plan is online for you to see. Tonight the school board is meeting and will vote on delaying the start of school to August 24th. #GMJ https://t.co/fynoPodybD — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) July 23, 2020

According to the district's draft reopening plan, all district employees will be required to wear masks and even face shields. Vienneau says more measures need to be taken.

“The district has said many times that they are working with health professionals. There was a task force for reopening, however, the specifics that go on behind what is specifically being done to ensure that safety has not been spelled out," Vienneau said.

She tells First Coast News that when you go inside a school, it is not ready for reopening and the safety measures are not in place.

“It is my hope that this will give our community and our state time to see some improvements. Our schools and our staff more time to prepare, and everyone time to build trust and confidence in the plans that are made," Dr. Burns said in her video on the district website about wanting to delay the start of school.

The district acknowledges that social distancing is not entirely possible in every classroom, but desks will be spread out as much as possible and hand sanitizer will be in every classroom.